Brozovic's crocodile move

Brozovic later took to Instagram to announce the name of his prone block. "Here is the crocodile move! #EpicBrozo," he wrote

Marcelo Brozovic is a Croatian professional footballer who plays for Italian club Internazionale.

On the international level, Brozovic plays for the Croatia national team, and was part of the squad that represented his country on the 2014 and 2018 editions of FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euro 2016.

