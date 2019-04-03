Bruce Willis' island estate worth USD 33 million on sale

hollywood

The Parrot Cay pad is where Bruce Willis, 64, renewed his vows with wife Emma Heming, 40, last week after 10 years of marriage

Actor Bruce Willis luxurious beachfront estate in Turks and Caicos has hit the market for a whopping USD 33 million. The three-home property, spread across seven acres with more than 1,100 feet of beach, sits on Parrot Cay, an island in the Caribbean British territory, reports people.com.

The Parrot Cay pad is where Willis, 64, renewed his vows with wife Emma Heming, 40, last week after 10 years of marriage.

The estate's two-level main home underwent a complete redesign in 2018.

