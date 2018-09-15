Bryan Adams is going back to Summer of '69

hollywood

From local vegan meals to an aircraft dedicated to his equipment, here's all that's being dished out for Bryan Adams on his India tour

Bryan Adams, Pic/AFP

With less than a month to go before fans who have grown up on a steady diet of Bryan Adams' Everything I Do and Summer Of 69 can meet their idol, preparations are on in full swing to make his India visit as memorable as the last four times.

Titled the Ultimate Tour, the five-city gig kicks off in Ahmedabad on October 9 and wraps up in Delhi on October 14. Unlike the outrageous demands that accompany international stars' visits, the Canadian singer-songwriter has rather modest requests - strictly vegan meals and an eco hotel, please.

Sources close to the organisers inform mid-day that Adams' team will include a touring chef. "The management has requested for healthy and organic food. Apart from his designated chef, the promoters are roping in known chefs in every city to handle Adams' meals. Special vegan fares have been planned upon his arrival in each city, comprising local specialties of the region - while the Delhi menu will include delicacies like chole bhature, gol gappa and rajma chawal, the menu in Hyderabad will entail biryani," reveals a source.

For the Mumbai leg of his tour, the singer will apparently be put up in a suburban eco hotel. The source adds, "He wants to stay as close to nature as possible. While he has an international security team flying down with him, he has decided against cordoning off any floors in the hotel. He wants to keep it as low-key as possible."

The Grammy Award winner is expected to fly down on October 8, with a troupe of 35 members. "He will be given a traditional welcome at the Mumbai airport complete with dholaks and garlands. Apart from a private aircraft designated to him, the organisers have also arranged another airplane that will be used solely for the transportation of the musical equipments; they are said to weigh over 10 tonnes."

