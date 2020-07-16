BTC calls off racing season

The hopes of racegoers all over the country, who were eagerly looking forward to the start of the popular Bengaluru racing season, were dashed yesterday when the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) officially confirmed they had decided to cancel the summer season due to the Covid pandemic.

As per earlier communication, the BTC had planned a delayed start for the season in August, and had also announced that they had received an "in-principle" nod from the Karnataka state government to make arrangements for online betting since the pandemic restrictions mandated the conduct of racing without the spectators.

"In view of the ongoing pandemic, and the restrictions imposed by both central and state governments, the stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd have decided to cancel the Bangalore Summer Meeting 2020," the official announcement read.

All three grade 1 events, namely the Fillies' Championship and the Colts' Championship Stakes, as also the Bangalore Derby, stand cancelled, and the stakes contributed by the likely participants will be refunded, the notice further said. However, the Bangalore St Leger (Gr 2) will be rescheduled as and when the racing resumes in the garden city.