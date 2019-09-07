B-town buzz: Shalmali Kholgade is a Beyonce fan; The Sky Is Pink team off to Toronto

Shalmali Kholgade is a diehard Beyonce fan. The Balam Pichkari crooner posted a birthday song video on Instagram for the American singer who recently turned 38.

"Sandcastles is one of my favourite ballads of Beyonce from her recent albums. My girl band and I wrote the happy birthday part of the song that leads into the last section of Sandcastles," says Kholgade. She is hoping that the Crazy In Love singer replies to the post specially made for her.

Kholgade is keeping her fingers crossed. Beyonce has millions of followers, but she's still hoping for a reply.

Ready to dance

Shilpa Rao has rendered the Ghungroo track in Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War. Ever since she sang Khuda Jaane in Anand's Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), the filmmaker makes sure Rao croons in each of his films. "It was fun singing the dance track. It is a type of song I have not rendered before. It is also my fifth collaboration with composers Vishal-Shekhar," says Rao.

Toronto Calling

The Shonali Bose-directed venture, The Sky Is Pink will have its world premiere at the Gala presentation of the 44th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, joining the likes of Hollywood's acclaimed projects, A Star Is Born (2018) and Green Book (2018), that have previously held the honour. Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, and the team has headed for Toronto.

