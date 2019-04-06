B-town celebs send best wishes to fans on Gudi Padwa

bollywood

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Asha Bhonsle wished a year full of happiness, peace and prosperity and more to their well-wishers on the festival of Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa, which is being celebrated on April 6, 2019, marks the traditional New Year for Maharashtrians. It signifies the welcome of spring. Gudi Padwa coincides with several other Indian festivals such as Ugadi in the south, Navreh in Kashmir and Cheiraoba in Manipur. Chaitra Navratri, the nine-day festival that worships Goddess Shakti, also begins today

Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to wish fans on the auspicious occasion. Here's what some of the celebrities have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Today -- Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Poila Boishakh, Bihu, Hindu New year... Greetings and festivities of all the fabric of our diversity, our great nation.

Aamir Khan shared a photograph on his Instagram handle that showed him and his wife Kiran Rao engrossed in a puja ceremony.

