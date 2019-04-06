B-town celebs send best wishes to fans on Gudi Padwa

Updated: Apr 06, 2019, 17:02 IST | mid-day online desk

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Asha Bhonsle wished a year full of happiness, peace and prosperity and more to their well-wishers on the festival of Gudi Padwa

B-town celebs send best wishes to fans on Gudi Padwa
Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Hritik Roshan

Gudi Padwa, which is being celebrated on April 6, 2019, marks the traditional New Year for Maharashtrians. It signifies the welcome of spring. Gudi Padwa coincides with several other Indian festivals such as Ugadi in the south, Navreh in Kashmir and Cheiraoba in Manipur. Chaitra Navratri, the nine-day festival that worships Goddess Shakti, also begins today

Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to wish fans on the auspicious occasion. Here's what some of the celebrities have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Today -- Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Poila Boishakh, Bihu, Hindu New year... Greetings and festivities of all the fabric of our diversity, our great nation.

Aamir Khan shared a photograph on his Instagram handle that showed him and his wife Kiran Rao engrossed in a puja ceremony.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

à¤°à¥Âà¤¶à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤¢à¥Â à¤¸à¤Âà¤²à¥Â, à¤¨à¤µà¥Âà¤¨ à¤µà¤°à¥Âà¤·à¤¾à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤£à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¥Âà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¤ à¤Âà¤¾à¤²à¥Â. à¤¸à¤°à¥Âà¤µà¤¾à¤Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¨à¤µà¤µà¤°à¥Âà¤·à¤¾à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤Âà¤£à¤¿ à¤Âà¥Âà¤¢à¥Âà¤ªà¤¾à¤¡à¤µà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤¦à¤¿à¤Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤­à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾. à¤ªà¤¹à¤¾ 'à¤¤à¥Âà¤«à¤¾à¤¨ à¤Âà¤²à¤Âà¤¯à¤¾' à¤Âà¤Â à¤¸à¤¾à¤¯à¤Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤³à¥Â à¥«:à¥©à¥¦ à¤µà¤¾. à¤Âà¤£à¤¿ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¥¯:à¥©à¥¦ à¤µà¤¾. à¤«à¤Âà¥Âà¤¤ @zeemarathiofficial à¤µà¤°.

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onApr 5, 2019 at 11:17pm PDT

Hrithik Roshan:

Bhumi Pednekar:

Abhishek Bachchan:

Sidharth Malhotra:

Asha Bhosle:

Madhuri Dixit Nene:

Also Read: Gudi Padwa 2019: This female biker takes to the streets of Mumbai every year

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

aamir khanamitabh bachchangudi padwasidharth malhotraBhumi Pednekarabhishek bachchanmadhuri dixitbollywood news

Honey Singh, other B-Town celebs wish Jagran Group on Touching 100 Million Hearts

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK