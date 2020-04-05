Buddha ho gaya! Kartik Aaryan resembles Ronit Roy in this picture

Being in quarantine has made Kartik Aaryan's 'hair go grey and skin wrinkle'. He shared his stay-at-home look and wrote: "Ageing gracefully in lockdown (sic)." The image was created with FaceApp but brightened up his fans' day.

The actor added that he was ready for the remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Baghban (2003), which was about old parents.

Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Sending my entry. Hope I'm not too old for the part. Can do kathak and have a valid passport."

Kartik's Pati, Patni Aur Woh director Mudassar Aziz commented, "Hmmmm interesting!!! Bada achha app hai... Kahan se mila Kartik?", while his co-star Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Sir please check my profile".

Arjun Kapoor, as usual, had the wittiest reply to Kartik's post. He wrote, "Ronit Roy" and we can't agree more. He indeed resembles Ronit Roy in this picture!

In the meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan came forward to support the initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he has asked all of us to make our contributions to the PM-CARES Fund to financially help all the people who are grappling with the pandemic of Coronavirus across the country. The actor tweeted, "It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I've earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us, I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible."

