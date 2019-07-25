Buffon rescues Juventus after De Ligt's own-goal against Inter

football

Nanjing (China): Matthijs de Ligt scored an own goal on his first start before veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon rescued Juventus in a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Inter Milan yesterday.

It may only have been a friendly between the Italian arch rivals, but tempers threatened to boil over at times, especially in a feisty second half in stifling Nanjing.

The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Cristiano Ronaldo drawing Juventus level with a deflected second-half free-kick following De Ligt's own goal on 10 minutes. Then Buffon, 41, sprang to the fore in the shootout. Dutch teenager De Ligt, who joined Juventus last week from Ajax, came on as a substitute during Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore.

