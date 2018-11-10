Bundesliga 2018: All is not well at Bayern, reveals Neuer ahead of Dortmund clash

football

In this file photo taken on March 31, 2018 Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (L) and Dortmund's Swiss defender Manuel Akanji vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in Munich, southern Germany. - Dortmund hill host Bayern Munich on November 10, 2018 in the first German "Klassiker" of the season. Pic/AFP

Bayern Munich are embracing the role of underdogs for today's Bundesliga showdown at leaders Borussia Dortmund with captain Manuel Neuer admitting all is not well with the defending champions.

Third-placed Bayern trail Dortmund by four points in the table. "We are not the 'Super-Bayern' that everyone knows and aren't setting off fireworks with our performances," admitted Neuer. Even Bayern president Uli Hoeness sees the Bavarians as "underdogs", a notion the hosts reject. "We've heard what has been said, but we don't care — we are just enjoying the situation," said Dortmund's director of sport Michael Zorc.

