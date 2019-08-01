Burglar tries to escape after loot in Jharkhand, lynched

crime

This is the third incident of lynching to have been reported in the state in one and a half months

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

A burglar who tried to escape after a loot was lynched in Dumka district of Jharkhand on Thursday, according to the police. The incident happened in Chihuntia village.

The villagers raised an alarm when the four men who robbed a few houses were about to escape. Although three of them managed to escape, one of them was caught. The mob did not show any mercy and thrashed him brutally. The police arrived later and took the body in their possession.

According to a police officer, the victim was identified as Bhola Hazra who was wanted in several cases. Dumka Superintendent of Police, Y.S. Ramesh said to IANS, "Four people from the village have been detained and they are being interrogated."

This is the third incident of lynching to have been reported in the state in one and a half months.

Four people were lynched because they were practising black magic in Gumla district. In a serious incident, a video which went viral on social media showed that Tabrez Ansari was lynched in June as he was accused of stealing a bike in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

In a similar incident, a mob beat three people to death in Saran district as he attempted to steal a buffalo. The family of the victim denied the charge. In yet another one, the villagers of Nawada district lynched a 50-year old woman as she was suspected of practising witchcraft.

(with inputs from IANS)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates