Bus carrying school students on picnic falls into gorge, 1 dead

At least one student was killed Saturday after a private bus carrying around 70 students from Surat in Gujarat fell into a gorge near Ahwa in Dang district, police said. Other students, all in the age group of 10-16 years, were rescued from the wreckage of the bus by police and local authorities.

The mishap took place this evening on Mahal-Bardipada road near Ahwa town, around 380 kms from here. The bus was coming from Shabri Dham, a religious and tourist spot in the district, said Superintendent of Police of Dang, Shweta Shrimali. "One student died in the accident. We have rescued around 70 others who were stuck in the bus after it fell into the gorge," she said.

Some of the injured students were shifted to Ahwa civil hospital while others were taken to Surat civil hospital after being rescued by local authorities and police. All the students are residents of Amroli area in Surat. They had gone for a picnic to Dang which was sponsored by their tuition class in Surat, according to a parent of one of the students.

