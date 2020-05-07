Business, books and lockdown lessons

How do business leaders approach tricky situations? How do they find opportunities in adversities? In today's Lit Live session, its founder Anil Dharker will be in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group, to not only touch upon such topics from the eyes of a leader but also chat about her recent bestseller and titles that inspire her in what promises to be an engaging Instagram live talk. Purohit, fresh off the success of her latest book, Lady, You're The Boss! (Westland), which is the second installment in The Adventures of a Woman At Work series, will continue the conversation she began five years ago with Lady, You're Not a Man! Being an avid reader and inspirational speaker, she will also talk about books like Lifespan, The Body, The Balance Within, Factfulness and John Le Carre's works of fiction.

Apart from books, Purohit hopes to deep-dive into her vast pool of experience and knowledge as a leader. She will decode and discuss her success mantras in areas like communication skills and decision-making; here she hopes to throw light on key factors like making tough choices in difficult times and the balance required to manage all stakeholders. With the pandemic on everyone's minds and work from home a reality, viewers can look forward to hearing her thoughts on how the lockdown has been a learning curve, and the lessons we can all take from work-life integration from this challenging period. Log on to @LitliveMumbai on Instagram to catch the live session at 5 pm today.

Anil Dharker

