Businessman allegedly robbed of Rs 1.4 crore at gunpoint by unidentified men

crime

The police have recovered the car and are looking for fingerprints that may help them to nab the accused. Vinod's car was found abandoned over a kilometer from the crime spot an hour later. The bag containing the cash was missing, police said

Representational Picture

New Delhi: A businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 1.4 crore at gunpoint by bike-borne men after intercepting his car in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area, the police said on Friday. The incident took place on Friday evening when Vinod, a resident of Rani Bagh, was returning home and suddenly his car was intercepted by the bike-borne men, they said.

The men, wearing helmet, forced him to get off his vehicle by pointing a pistol at him and robbed of Rs 1.4 crore.

One among them took his car while others fled on their motorcycles, the police said. The men drove away the trader's car containing the money, but abandoned it some distance away, the police said.

The police have recovered the car and are looking for fingerprints that may help them to nab the accused. Vinod's car was found abandoned over a kilometer from the crime spot an hour later. The bag containing the cash was missing, police said.

They are scanning through CCTV footage around the crime spot as well as the route to the place where the car was found abandoned. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates