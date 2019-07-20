Businessman files criminal defamation complaint against Esha Gupta

crime

Esha Gupta

A businessman from New Delhi filed a criminal defamation complaint against Bollywood actress Esha Gupta who had accused him of sexual assault earlier.

Businessman Rohit Vig filed a defamation complaint before Saket court through Advocate Vikas Pahwa. The complaint was registered under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was admitted by the court. The matter has been posted for August 28 for recording the pre-summoning evident of the businessman.

The plea said, "The mental agony caused to the complainant is continuing every day since close friends and colleagues are contacting him and his family on a continuous basis and expressed displeasure over the content posted by the accused," the plea said.

Esha had taken to Twitter to accuse the businessman of "raping her with his eyes."

The actor had shared various posts and tweets of the alleged incidents.

Posting a picture of the businessman on Twitter, Gupta wrote, "the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He did not touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because of m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse."

