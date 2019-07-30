Businessman kidnapped, released after paying 1 crore ransom in Hyderabad

crime

According to Viswaprasad, Hyderabad Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the victim, identified as Rajendra Prasad, runs an automobile business in the city

Representational image

Hyderabad: A businessman on Monday night was kidnapped by some unidentified assailants from his office in Domalguda and later released after paying 1 crore ransom, the police stated. According to the Hyderabad Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Viswaprasad, the businessman identified as Rajendra Prasad, runs an automobile business in the city.

"As per the complaint filed, Prasad was taken in a car to an unknown place by blindfolding him. Not only was he beaten up by the kidnappers but also demanded Rs.3 crore ransom from him. However, they released him after getting Rs. 1 crore," Viswaprasad added. The police also stated: "Prasad called up his friend Rahul and asked him to bring Rs. 1 crore to Abids area. Instead of revealing that he was kidnapped, Prasad told his friend that he is in trouble and needs money. However, after receiving Rs 1 crore ransom, the miscreants dropped him in Abids and fled the spot."

Adding that the victim has been admitted to a hospital due to injuries, the police informed, "A case has been registered in Chikkadpalli Police Station under the relevant sections of the IPC." The police have identified the vehicle of the kidnappers and they will be nabbed soon as a special team has been constituted to investigate the matter, added the police.

In another incident, a 30-year-old Palghar resident was kidnapped by a former colleague in West Bengal, where the victim was lured with the promise of a job. Inspector Vilas Chougule of Valiv police station said Samshul Qamar Shakeel Khan and the accused Saiful Khan, 35, worked at a construction company in Mumbai. "The duo left the job and Saiful returned to his hometown in Malda. A few days ago, Saiful called Samshul and told him to join him at Malda. Samshul landed in Malda soon after, but Saiful and his accomplices kidnapped him," Chougule said. "The kidnappers had used Samshul's mobile phone to call his parents and demanded R20 lakh as ransom. The scared parents approached the police," he added.

The investigating team traced the mobile location to Malda. The Palghar police contacted their counterparts in Malda. "We sent a team there where the local police assisted our team in tracing Samshul. The accused and his accomplices are yet to be traced," said Vijaykant Sagar, the additional superintendent of police, Palghar police. The kidnappers let Samshul go after cops came enquiring at Saiful's parents' house.

With inputs from ANI

