Haryana: Businessman looted of Rs 11 lakh, locked in car and burned

Unidentified assailants allegedly burnt a 35-year-old businessman to death after looting â¹ 11 lakh cash from him in Haryana's Hisar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Hansi area on Tuesday night, they added.

Ram Mehar, a resident of Data village on Bhatla-Data road in Hansi, was going home in his car when the robbers intercepted him, police said.

The attackers then allegedly looted the businessman, locked him in the car and set it on fire, they said.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and found Mehar charred to death inside the vehicle. Later, the relatives of the victim were contacted after he was identified through the vehicle’s number plate.

Mehar, who owned a factory of disposable cups and plates in Barwala, was travelling to Data village from Hisar after withdrawing â¹ 11 lakh from a bank, the victim's family told police.

A case has been registered against unknown persons and the CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to trace the culprits, said Hansi police spokesperson Subhash.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government in the state over the incident, Congress party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said "jungle raj" prevails in Haryana, where criminals were having a free run.

He added that it was shocking that a businessman was looted in the middle of the road and then burnt.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever