Busy mayor finally finds time for historic Cooperage Bandstand

Cooperage Bandstand was restored a couple of months ago, but was waiting for Vishwanath Mahadeshwar to throw it open to the public

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar at the bandstand yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally inaugurated the historic Cooperage Bandstand at Churchgate. Its restoration was completed a couple of months back, but mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had not given time for the inauguration, even after a formal letter was sent to him from the administration. mid-day had reported about this, Cooperage Bandstand ready but mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar isn't (September 12).

The civic body inaugurated it on Wednesday with its security department's band. It has been decided to have a band perform there every Sunday. An official from the BMC's heritage department said, "Apart from the BMC's security band, bands from the police, defence, and schools will be allowed to play there."

The restoration of the bandstand which commenced in January 2017, included revival of the wooden canopy with original Burma teak wood and replacing the tiled roof with metal sheets. The BMC has spent over R50 lakh on the restoration of the structure which is about 145 years old. According to civic officials, the contract for restoration was awarded to conservation firm Vaastu Vidhaan Projects last year. The firm is headed by conservation architect Rahul Chemburkar.

According to an official, up until the 1960s the Navy and police bands used to perform at bandstand but later it was stopped. Keeping this in mind, the seats in the garden have also been given a facelift so that citizens can enjoy the performances.

Pyau also restored

The 95-year-old Kothari Pyau outside GPO was also inaugurated on Wednesday. The pyau was also restored by Vastu Vidhan Projects a month back. Now, citizens can drink water from it like in the old days.

Rs 50 lakh

The amount spent to restore Cooperage Bandstand

