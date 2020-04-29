BWF suspends US Open in wake of Covid-19 crisis

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The 2020 edition of US Open badminton championship has been suspended by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic that has stalled the entire world. The World Tour Super 300 tournament was supposed to be held in Fullerton, California between June 23-28.

Over three million people have been infected by virus so far worldwide while in excess of two lakh individuals have lost their lives because of the pandemic.

"The Badminton World Federation can confirm the suspension of the YONEX US Open 2020 set to be held 23-28 June in Fullerton, California," the BWF said in a statement.

"This decision was made in close consultation and consensus with USA Badminton. BWF accepts that all relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by the tournament organisers."

The US Open joins a long list of events cancelled by the BWF as earlier the Swiss Open, India Open, Malaysia Open, Singapore Open and Badminton Asia Championships were called off due to the outbreak as a precautionary measure.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever