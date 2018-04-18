Cab driver arrested for masturbating in front of woman passenger in New Delhi

Reportedly, the lady passenger said that as soon as she boarded the cab, the driver began masturbating in front of her. The lady then reportedly asked him to stop the car and filed a complaint after getting off

New Delhi: A cab driver was arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody following a complaint by a woman passenger who alleged that the accused was masturbating while driving.

Reportedly, the lady passenger said that as soon as she boarded the cab, the driver began masturbating in front of her. The lady then reportedly asked him to stop the car and filed a complaint after getting off.

The incident took place on April 15. An investigation revealed that his license was also fake. On a related note, a man was arrested on Sunday on the charge of indulging in an obscene act in front of a woman in South Delhi.

According to the complainant, the accused rang the doorbell of her house on Thursday night, and when she opened the door, he flashed at her. When the woman called her friend to the door, he ran away.

The accused Sandeep Chouhan was booked under sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

