Cab driver shot dead in Delhi

Representational Image

In yet another case of road rage, a 40-year-old app-based cab driver was gunned down here on early Sunday by four unknown occupants in another car, police said.

A verbal row erupted when the side mirror of dead man Umesh Sharma's car grazed the attackers' Honda City car in a narrow lane of Kotla Mubarakpur area in south Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

"During the verbal dual, one of the men stepped out of Honda City and fired one shot on Sharma's abdomen. The accused also fired a shot in the air before escaping," Kumar said.

Sharma was rushed to a hospital by locals but he was declared brought dead.

Sharma lived with his family in Sangam Vihar and worked with Ola, the officer said. "We are scanning CCTV footage of major roads to identify and nab the accused."

