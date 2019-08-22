Search

Cabinet approves appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Home Secretary

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 15:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre will succeed Rajiv Gauba who will retire on August 31

Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Pic/Twitter

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet approved the appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Home Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Home Affairs as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs," an official release said.

According to the news agency, ANI, Ajay Kumar Bhalla was a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and will succeed Rajiv Gauba who will retire on August 31. According to the reports, he was appointed earlier as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

With inputs from ANI

