Cabinet once again asks governor to make Uddhav Thackeray an MLC

Elections were postponed because of the pandemic, and the CM has no option but to seek a seat from the governor's quota

The Maharashtra cabinet has reiterated its recommendation, that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray be made a member of the legislative council from the governor's quota, which has two vacancies. The cabinet had requested this to the Raj Bhavan following a decision taken on April 9, but the delay has created a political tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi at a time the state needs a stable government.

It is necessary for Thackeray to become a member of either house within six months of taking charge of the CMO (before May 26). The elections to the council were postponed because of the pandemic, and the CM was left with no option but to seek a seat in the governor's quota. The term of the vacant post will end in the first week of June, but that will save the CM's resignation, because he could be in the office without being a member of the either house till he gets elected in the rescheduled upper house polls.

In a stunning statement some days ago, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had accused the Raj Bhavan of being part of a political conspiracy. In view of the tussle, the cabinet met on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, to pass a resolution to send Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari the recommendation again. Since Pawar's authority of chairing cabinet meetings in the absence of the CM was challenged before the high court on the ground that the Dy CM position had no constitutional validity, and the CM had not authorised him to conduct the cabinet meeting, Tuesday's reiteration is considered as making the state's case stronger. But a minister said Pawar was authorised by the CM on April 9 and the MVA detractors were making false claims. The cabinet has decided to tell the governor that the state government was fighting the pandemic with all its might and teamwork.

"The pandemic is intensifying and in such a grave health crisis the state needs a stable government," said its statement.

