CAC members submit declaration form on 'conflict of interest'

cricket

The CAC comprises former captain Kapil Dev, former coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former women's captain Shanta Rangaswamy

Representation picture

New Delhi: The members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will select the Indian team's support staff, have submitted their declaration forms on 'conflict of interest' issue.

The CAC comprises former captain Kapil Dev, former coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former women's captain Shanta Rangaswamy.

"Before the committee members conduct interviews to pick the new support staff, it's a regular procedure for them to declare their activities to ascertain if they fall in the conflict of interest purview. It's mandatory for all, even the commentators. The BCCI Ethics officer will look into it now," a senior BCCI official said.

"There is some misinformation spreading that one of the CAC members has conflict of interest but as of now it's not the case," added the official.

It has been learnt that Gaekwad has declared in his form that his son, Shatrunjay runs an age group cricket academy.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever