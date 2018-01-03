Call for Mumbai bandh: Local train services resume, no violence reported

Fresh protests have erupted in certain pockets around the city including Bandra and Goregaon. Reports state that protestors have staged a rail roko at Goregaon station



Rail Roko at Goregaon station. Pic/ Aditya Gonsalves

Mumbai local train services on all three lines - Central, Western and Harbour - resumed after Dalit protests threatened to stall operations early on Tuesday morning. However, Mumbai Railways officials stated that services are operational with a few delays.

Tracks have been evacuated of protestors and train operations have resumed at Virar & Goregaon from 9.05 hrs on WR suburban. Trains are delayed due to it. @drmbct @rpfwrbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) 3 January 2018

Earlier, fresh protests erupted in certain pockets around the city including Bandra and Goregaon. Reports state that protestors have staged a rail roko at Goregaon station. Police were at the scene trying to contain the situation.

The Central railways tweeted that certain services were disrupted due to the agitation at Virar. They said, "Some protesters are not allowing dispatch & reception of suburban trains at Virar. Administration & Security staff making every effort to normalise the situation. Due to this, Services are delayed."

Some protesters are not allowing dispatch & reception of suburban trains at Virar. Administration & Security staff making every effort to normalise the situation. Due to this, Services are delayed. @drmbct @rpfwrbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 3, 2018

Here's the video of today's rail roko at Goregaon station

#MaharashtraBandh Protests at Goregaon, Western Line Platform No 1 & 2 at around 9am, 3rd Jan. Police are at the scene trying to contain the situation. pic.twitter.com/tVfHse1cy0 — mid-day (@mid_day) January 3, 2018

Public transport was badly hit during Tuesday's protests that followed Monday's clashes in Pune between Dalit and right-wing groups, with protestors throwing stones and stopping trains at various locations multiple times. While 20 BEST buses and a few bus stops were damaged, mostly in Chembur, Deonar and Mulund, state transport minister Diwakar Raote appealed to protestors to refrain from damaging public transport buses.

After yesterday’s protests the Dalit community's call for a statewide bandh on Wednesday, the police are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. Additional forces will be deployed today to curb any disruption to traffic.

Mumbai Police will be out on the roads in full strength, accompanied by platoons from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and the Riot Control Force. Security forces will focus on areas where protests were violent yesterday, particularly in the eastern suburbs.

"We will ensure that no untoward incident takes place. In addition to our force, platoons of SRPF will also be deployed. Our focus will be greater in pockets where protests were observed on Tuesday," said DCP (PRO) Sachin Patil.

