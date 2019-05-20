Call of the wild

things-to-do

Do your bit for nature on International Biodiversity Day by signing up for these environment-themed events

Mother's Day was celebrated a week ago, but this week is all about observing a day for mother nature and her bounties. The United Nations marks May 22 as the International Day for Biological Diversity, an occasion to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.

Last year, the initiative to save species and promote sustainability celebrated 25 years of action for the flora and fauna we live around. This year, the theme is Our Biodiversity, Our Food, Our Health, and with nature trails and awareness initiatives being organised across the country, here are a few events you can take part in.

A study in green

Doing your bit for nature isn't that hard. iNaturewatch Foundation will organise a citizen scientist programme on Wednesday where volunteers can help with surveys on species in the vicinity. The activity, something the organisation conducts once a year, helps participants understand local biodiversity, while they collect data. The data then becomes a part of international citizen scientist databases like inaturalist.org.

They will also conduct another event on the weekend where volunteers can help construct a check dam that will help recharge groundwater levels in the area. "We have started restoration work in the Kharghar valley and we do activities with the help of local volunteers," says Shubhalaxmi Vaylure, founder.

ON: May 22, 6 am to 8 am, May 26, 7 am

AT: Kharghar Valley Golf Course, Central Park, Kharghar.

CALL: 9987013144

Walk in the woods

This nature trail near the Thane creek will help participants identify various species of flora and fauna in the area. Don't forget to carry your notepads for this one. The session will take place at a dumping ground turned into a park showcasing a bamboo plantation, butterfly garden and other attractive elements.

ON: May 22, 6 am to 9.30 am

AT: Late Uttamrao Patil Biodiversity Park, near Thane Creek, Thane West.

CALL: 9869033583

COST: Rs 50

Man vs wild

If it is thrill that you seek, this camp in the Sahyadris will teach you the know-how of surviving in a jungle. Enjoy the lush green forests while you pick up creative tricks and vital survival hacks along the way. Participants will stay in tents in an area with no network coverage, and enjoy self-cooked campfire meals.

ON: May 25, 9 am to May 26, 12 pm

MEETING POINT: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai-Gujarat Road, Borivali East.

CALL: 8652852907

COST: Rs 1,500

A hilly adventure

Witness a diverse array of birds and wild animals in their natural habitat on this trek by Bombay Natural History Society that will cover the Jim Corbett National Park, and the towns of Pangoot and Bhimtal. It's between May 22 and 26, and costs Rs 33,000. Call 9969798447 to find out more.

