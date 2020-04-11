Call of the wild

While we all continue to live under lockdown, reports have emerged from all around the world of wildlife reclaiming its space. It's a great time to return to the basics, listen to the calls of nature and delve into wildlife podcasts. The newly launched Elephant Tails Podcast by Delhi-based Wildlife SOS is one such reliable source. Beginning with the jungle call of elephants, the podcast, which is interspersed with Indian music aims to tell the stories of wildlife conservationists. So they begin with themselves and talk about how the urban conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, came into being.

In conversation is Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary, Wildlife SOS, whose journey began at Frendicoes SECA first. In a Q&A format she reveals anecdotes and her experience moving from caring for domestic animals to taking the plunge into the wild. Some of them are funny while others are heart-warming. A particular incident about jackals wrecking a garden is most memorable as is the story of her first experience with snakes. Seshamani also delves into the making of an Indian wildlife NGO, the fundraising that goes behind it and the process of running it. The first episode is 24 minutes long, and easy to listen to while you take care of your chores for the day.

Also listen:

Escape the Zoo

Photographers, conservationists and scientists tell stories of their experiences with wildlife species in their natural habitats.

Wildlife Conservation: India

A peek into India's wildlife heritage, this podcast sees experts talk about a single species at a time. The first season is dedicated to birds with four episodes on owls.

The Wildlife Photography

Podcast

This one is for aspiring wildlife photographers. In its latest episode host Garry Van Der Walt recounts his experiences in India.

