Camila Cabello avoids social media to protect energy
"I don't go on social media that much cause it's not good for me, and I don't know how to not be affected by what people say on it, so I just don't read it," she said. Camila, however, acknowledges not everything about social media is bad
Singer Camila Cabello says she avoids social media to "protect her energy". "I can't do that [protect my energy] if I care about what people think or if I'm trying to please people," Cabello said on a radio show. The Havana hitmaker had earlier said that she doesn't use social media extensively.
"I am aware I can use this platform to help people even in small ways. So to anyone who is struggling, I recommend to just breathe," she said.
