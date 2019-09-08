Camila Cabello avoids social media to protect energy

Singer Camila Cabello says she avoids social media to "protect her energy". "I can't do that [protect my energy] if I care about what people think or if I'm trying to please people," Cabello said on a radio show. The Havana hitmaker had earlier said that she doesn't use social media extensively.

"I don't go on social media that much cause it's not good for me, and I don't know how to not be affected by what people say on it, so I just don't read it," she said. Camila, however, acknowledges not everything about social media is bad.

"I am aware I can use this platform to help people even in small ways. So to anyone who is struggling, I recommend to just breathe," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates