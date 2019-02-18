Campion are MSSA U-8 football champions

football

The victorious Campion side after they beat Bombay Scottish in the MSSA U-8 final at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Campion School (Cooperage) finally succeeded in ending their title drought as they defeated Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 1-0 to clinch the boys U-8 Division-I crown in the MSSA-organised inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

The combined brilliance of striker Yusuf Pardiwala who scored the decisive winning goal in the second half and goalkeeper Samuel Tennyson, who rescued the team with some superb saves, played the lead roles in shaping Campions' success.

Earlier, in the third place match, Don Bosco (Matunga) blanked St Stanislaus (Bandra) 4-0 with strikers Samarth Singh and Naveen Ganesan, sharing the four goals.

Meanwhile, VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) scored once in each half to charge past Don Bosco (Matunga) 2-0 and lift the boys U-10 Div-II title. Amog Sanjeev and Ishan Verma were bang on target, scoring a goal each in Arya Vidya Mandir's triumph. In the third place match, Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) overcame St Paul's (Dadar) 3-1.

