Campion's Siddhant shines with awesome foursome

Campion striker Siddhant Sharma executes a left-footed, long-range effort to score one of his four goals against Sacred Heart High School (Santacruz) in a MSSA U-12 match at Azad Maidan yesterday. Campion won 5-0. Pics/Bipin Kokate

An outstanding performance by Siddhant Sharma, who struck four goals, was the highlight of Campion's (Colaba) emphatic 5-0 win over Sacred Heart (Santacruz) in a boys' U-12 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Siddhant, a dashing striker, played with a lot of energy and exhibited a lethal left-foot as he scored the team's first four goals from long range efforts. Siddhant with a firm left-footer blasted in the first goal in the fourth minute and a minute later drilled in the second before completing his hat-trick with the third in the 10th minute to give his school a healthy 3-0 half-time lead. In the second minute on resumption, Siddhant added the fourth before teammate Harsh Deora slotted home the fifth to complete the rout.

"I feel very proud to score four goals but it's a collective effort. We will try to maintain the same winning form as we want to win this title," Siddhant told mid-day.

Earlier, Simon Cardoz scored the lone goal to enable St Stanislaus (Bandra) beat Holy Family (Andheri) 1-0.

In the first match of the day, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and St Dominic Savio (Andheri) played out a 1-1 draw. Ishaan Singh was on target for Scottish while Lokesh Mistry scored for Dominic Savio.

