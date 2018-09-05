Can different political views affect a relationship?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Is it possible for two people to be in a relationship if they have radically different political views? My girlfriend isn't so sure.

Everything is possible with dialogue. It's what being an adult is all about. You may not see eye to eye, but there's always a way to make things work. You have to agree to disagree.

Mr. A is in a committed relationship for the last 3 years with a happy and loving partner. He meets Miss B, who is also in a committed relationship with another person. They hit it off instantly and become good friends. Mr. A isolates himself from Miss B due to some misunderstanding. They have a fight and stop talking to each other. He misses her but, because of his ego, ignores her. She is angry and upset. He wants to tell her she really means a lot to him and wants to be friends, but feels he might fall in love with her if he becomes her friend again. He does not want to cheat on his partner, but is pained to lose his friendship with her. What should Mr. A do now?

— Prasanna M

If Mr A is afraid of falling in love with Miss B despite being with a happy and loving partner, it seems as if Mr A isn't being honest to himself or his partner about how he feels. It is also presumptuous of Mr A to assume that Miss B will reciprocate his feelings, considering she is in a committed relationship, too. I would suggest that Mr A take a cold shower, and a good look in the mirror, and be honest with himself about why he wants to be in touch with Miss B and what he hopes for by being in contact with her. I also suggest Mr A think about the fact that there are two other people involved in this conversation who know nothing about Mr A and Miss B and are at risk of being hurt for no fault of their own.

