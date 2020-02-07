Ranji Trophy: Can they, will they? Mumbai still have a chance

Today's outcome at Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium will decide whether Mumbai continue their Ranji Trophy sad recent tale or do just enough to pave the way to dream of another title triumph.

Languishing at the bottom of Group B with 13 points in six games, only an outright win today against Saurashtra can keep the 41-time champions in the race to qualify for the knockout stage. After conceding the first innings lead, Mumbai made a dramatic comeback in the game, posting 285 for three on the penultimate of the Ranji Trophy contest on Thursday. They have taken a lead of 212 runs going into the fourth and final day.

Mumbai fight back

Leading Mumbai's fightback was in-form Suryakumar Yadav, who returned from an India 'A' tour to New Zealand recently. Suryakumar slammed his second century of the tournament and 14th first-class ton as his quickfire 130-ball 134 (17x4, 3x6) helped Mumbai take charge of the proceedings for the first time in this match.

Yadav, who led Mumbai for the first three Ranji games before leaving for New Zealand, said he was spurred on by the challenge of bringing Mumbai back in the contest. "Tomorrow is going to be a decider for us—stay in the tournament or go out. I thought let's go out and express myself. To come back in the game, we had to do something special. It was a complete team effort.

"I just wanted to keep things simple and looking at the situation we are in, we had nothing to lose. We can only go on and gain six points. I wanted to bat the same way I have been batting for the last one month or so," Suryakumar told mid-day.

He has been batting like a dream. The fluency in his strokes, the maturity in his knocks and almost flawless shot selection have been the hallmark of his batting this season.

"I feel I am in my zone. I am batting as much as I can. If I go back home and have an opportunity to play a club game, I'll just do that. If I get an opportunity to practice for two to three days at the Reliance ground [in Navi Mumbai], I'll go there. I am just trying to stay in touch. I am holding the bat as much as possible. I even take the bat to my bedroom. I am in the best phase of my career. This is the best I have ever felt," he said.

Resuming Day Three on 257-6, Saurashtra were bowled out for 335 in reply to Mumbai's 262. Pacer Royston Dias was the pick of the bowlers with 4-64.

Crucial partnership

After losing opener Bhupen Lalwani (3) in the third over, Suryakumar and fellow opener Jay Bista (46) put on 119 for the second wicket. Suryakumar made full use of the reprieve he got on 44. "I just wanted to dominate as I love doing. We were looking at a target of around 225, but the way we batted, we have put up a decent total. I played all my strokes, backed myself and did nothing different. We are aiming to add another 50 to 60 runs tomorrow. It is a difficult track to bat on. It is a little tricky as the odd ball is turning or staying low. The cracks have opened up completely. A target of 260 or 270 in 75 overs will be challenging for Saurashtra. The boys are charged up; the body language is positive. We just have to go all out. It is as simple as that," he signed off.

Brief scores

Mumbai 262 & 285-3 (S Yadav 134, S Mulani 67*, J Bista 46) v Saurashtra 335 (S Jackson 85, C Jani 84*, A Vasavada 46, H Desai 33; R Dias 4-64, S Attarde 2-74, S Mulani 2-83)

