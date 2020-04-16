Can you spot a snake in this picture?

We are all scrolling through our social media mindlessly amid nationwide lockdown. So often we come across something which intrigues us or makes us think and Snake Catchers Northern Rivers has something for us. They posted a picture and asked users to play 'Spot the snake' in the image. Many users scratched their head in confusion.

They challenged their Facebook users and wrote, "See if you can locate the Snake in this photo."

Since being posted online a week ago, the photo has received dozens of reactions and responses from the audiences.

Here's where the snake is.

While some couldn't find it, there were others who were struck by its size. Snake Catchers Northern Rivers later shared a photo of the snake and identified it as a coastal carpet python.

