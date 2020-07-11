Can you spot Deepika Padukone in these throwback photos?

Deepika Padukone recently shared a couple of throwback photos that show her travelling along with some of her friends. The Padmaavat actress also shared a poignant note along with the pictures, talking about the importance of remembering your roots in life.

"They say look ahead... But ever so often remind yourself about where you've come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey," Deepika wrote on Instagram.

The photos look like they're from Dippy's school or college trip with her friends. Deepika has been sharing quite a few throwback photos during the lockdown and giving her fans a glimpse into her life. Last month, on her father Prakash Padukone's birthday, she posted a wish along with a childhood picture.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. She is also a part of Shakun Batra's next.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news