Cancel Lalu Parasad Yadav's provisional bail, demands Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday demanded the cancellation of the provisional bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court to RJD chief Lalu Prasad for "violating the bail's terms and conditions".

Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader, claimed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader was granted bail on medical grounds and was categorically directed to keep away from political activities.

He claimed that the former Chief Minister last week met senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot when the latter called on him to enquire after his health, adding that Lalu Prasad also met three lawmakers on Tuesday here.

"In both meetings, Lalu Prasad must have discussed politics in violation of his bail conditions."

The 70-year-old former Bihar Chief Minister on Sunday returned to Patna after spending 21 days at a Mumbai hospital, where he underwent a surgery and got treated for a dozen-odd ailments.

On May 11, the Jharkhand High Court had granted Lalu Prasad six-week provisional bail for medical treatment.

On June 29, the High Court had extended his provisional bail by another six weeks till August 17 on medical grounds. Yadav's earlier provisional bail was to end on July 3.

Lodged in the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi in Jharkhand since December 23, 2017, the RJD leader has so far been convicted in four fodder scam cases -- the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a Special CBI Court had sentenced him to a 14-year jail term.

