Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Helen Mirren bat for women power

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to join revered English actor on special talk show at Cannes, Deepika Padukone to make solo appearance



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

With a day to go before the Cannes Film Festival kicks off, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans are looking forward to see the style game she brings to the red carpet, especially after she wowed fashion critics with her blue Michael Cinco selection last year. Trust the actor to make her presence felt off the red carpet too — mid-day has learnt that she will share the stage with Hollywood legend Helen Mirren on the talk show, Worth It, where the duo will be discussing women's empowerment in cinema.

The 30-minute talk show, specially designed for the prestigious film festival, will be hosted by French actor Ophélie Meunier and will be open to the public from May 8 to 14 every night. Inspired by the tagline of the cosmetics brand that Rai and Mirren promote, Worth It will feature the brand's ambassadors and popular makeup artists. Deepika Padukone, who was roped in by the beauty essentials giant last year, will also feature on the show.



Helen Mirren

Says a source, "While Deepika's live rendezvous is scheduled for May 10, Aishwarya and Helen Mirren will come together on May 12. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most established faces internationally and it is only fitting that she share the stage with an artiste as strong and reputed as Mirren. Others in the line-up include Jane Fonda, Julianne Moore, French film actress-singer Isabelle Adjani, French-Algerian film and TV actress Leila Bekhti and Aja Naomi King, among others."



Deepika Padukone

The source adds that the stars have been cherrypicked keeping in mind their role in championing women's causes. "It's a prestigious show, full of dynamic women who will talk about beauty, films and inspirational women."

Also Read: Cannes Film Festival 2018: Mahira Khan to make her debut

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates