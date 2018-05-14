Cannes 2018: Cakes, confetti for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Cosmetic giant team crashes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's show with Helen Mirren at Cannes, honours her for long run as their brand ambassador



Genie Godula, Helen Mirren and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a surprise in store for her as she appeared on the Worth It show, alongside Helen Mirren, at Cannes on Saturday. To celebrate her 17-year-long run as ambassador of the cosmetics giant, the brand officials had an impromptu party of sorts on the show.



Says a source close to Rai, "The brand wanted to celebrate her presence at Cannes for the last 16 years as their brand ambassador. They congratulated Aishwarya on the feat and brought in a huge cake with lipsticks on it. As she cut it, there was a confetti blast as well. This happened while the show was streaming live."



The show saw both, Mirren and Rai, speak about films and their lives beyond the cameras. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — who debuted on Instagram on Friday — spoke about navigating the tricky world of social media. "I didn't want to join social media for the longest time. I felt it was such a rat race. Everybody wanted to put out their opinions and thoughts. But then I had so many well wishers who said they would enjoy the direct connection, so I finally gave in."



She also spoke about the joys of raising daughter Aaradhya, on the show. "I have been rediscovering childhood [through her]. There is no rule book to parenting. I find myself connecting with a little adult, because kids are growing up way faster than we did. What's great is to respect the fact that while they are children, they are also people with minds of their own."

