Canvases with soul

Art always comes to the rescue in times of crisis, and what the world is facing right now is nothing short of one. Artwork for Heartwork is an initiative by NGO Smile Foundation, which aims to support workers in essential services through the sale of a range of artworks, curated by the platform Art & Found.

It features an eclectic mix of pieces by artists Aniruddh Mehta, Hansika Sharma, and celebrities such as Chitrangda Singh, Arshad Warsi, Karan Tacker and Manushi Chhillar. When you buy an artwork, 100 per cent of the sale proceeds will be utilised for providing face masks and sanitisers to frontline workers.

Log on to artandfound.co/artwork-for-heartwork

