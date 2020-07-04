Captivating crime thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat

Foray in the world of crime thrillers with these engrossing titles on Disney+ Hotstar Premium! A world of criminal intelligence, courtroom dramas and investigative drama awaits you. Have you grown up reading crime thrillers that run a chill down your spine? Are you the one who seeks stories that keep you at the edge of your seat with its gripping plot and a well-executed screenplay? If yes, here's your chance to gobble up the heart-pounding thrillers of all time.

So, jump onto your couch and get ready to unravel the mysteries of the criminal world with riveting mini-series like Perry Mason, The Wire and more such engrossing tales. Here's a list of must-watch shows that'll keep you hooked this weekend.

Perry Mason

Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series focuses on the origin story of famed defence lawyer Perry Mason, living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, haunted by wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. Enjoy the spin-off of the 1950s Perry Mason which will keep you on the edge of your seat every second.

Ray Donavan

Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, Ray is the man called in to make the city's celebrities,' superstar athletes,' and business moguls' most complicated and combustible situations go away.

True Detective Season 3

Police officers and detectives around the USA are forced to face dark secrets about themselves and the people around them while investigating homicides. Being the perfect blend of crime and intelligence, this show offers a mind-blowing experience

The Night Of

The Night Of is an HBO mini-series, starring John Turturro and Riz Ahmed. From creators Steven Zaillian and Richard Price, the eight-part limited series delves into the intricate story of a fictitious murder case in New York City. With an unpredictable plot, The Night Of is a tale of a perfect night which eventually turns into a nightmare.

The Wire

In the city of Baltimore, Detective James McNulty and his team investigate crimes and try their best to solve the bridge that exists between the drug kingpins and the law enforcement agencies. This series has set the perfect example - sometimes you don't need a badge but all you need is bravery.

CB Strike

Based on the detective novels by Robert Galbraith, aka J.K. Rowling, the story follows war veteran-turned-private detective Cormoran Strike as he solves brutal murders with the help of his trusted assistant, Robin Ellacott. Unravel the mysteries of the criminal world with this passionate war veteran.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

After a grisly murder, Detective Tiago Vegan and his partner, Lewis Michener, become embroiled in an investigation that reflects the history of Los Angeles. This series gets a notch higher with thriller and dark fantasy along with horror being its core, giving the viewers an experience of fantasy investigation.

Catch all these intriguing crime dramas only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news