Captivating people and all fitness lovers through his pure passion is ace fitness coach, Asad Hussain

His expertise in the industry has resulted in transforming the lives of hundreds of people and has given them a new purpose in life through fitness.

Different industries can prove to be fruitful to different people as it can bring about opportunities to them which they can optimize to the maximum and turn their career from something they can be proud of. For some individuals, the journey to reach the highest realms of a particular industry is not through overnight success; in fact, it is completely an antithesis to the same where they grind and hustle each passing day and through the various struggles they face in life, they ultimately get nearer to attain their goals and visions. The fitness industry is no behind, where people hear stories about many who strive to reach at the top of the industry, which is already quite saturated. One such youngster who carved the fitness industry and gave his own style is Asad Hussain from Delhi, India.

Since a very early age, there was an unusual and alluring connection that Hussain felt with the world of fitness, which got him even more curious to know more about the same. From the time, he was a teenager at only 16 years of age; he started living alone without the presence of his parents; this somehow dragged him towards the world of fitness and it was this inclination of his that resulted in channeling all his pain into his passion for fitness, turning him into the youngest and the most sought-after fitness coaches in India. Hussain has also gained great momentum for his specialization in making people attain bikini bodies.

Hussain today has a rich experience of 10 years in the industry and also owns his fitness brand named "Curvesbyasad", which is a community of fitness freaks, where women have achieved their desired bikini bodies under the guidance of Hussain and his partner Sunaina Setia, helping women with her mentorship in fitness. Hussain so far has coached nearly 500 people, including people from different industries, like sports, entertainment, business, politics, etc. and people of all age groups and professions.

Even amidst a pandemic, Hussain is leaving no stone unturned to further develop his brand and make a huge positive change through his fitness coaching in people's lives. For this, he has turned to online platforms, one being the Instagram, where currently he is coaching and training people digitally and transforming the lives of many for the better, through his cutting-edge fitness strategies and workouts.

What's even more captivating about this young and dynamic fitness coach is that his coaching is based not only on physical training but also on other areas as well like mental, psychological, behavioural, and dietary aspects. This has also led him to change people's lives, impacting their thoughts and perspectives.

Looking at his incessant efforts to bring in newer fitness training methods and altering people's lives, getting them nearer to their visions, we won't be surprised if Asad Hussain attains a leading global presence as well in the fitness world.

To know more about this passionate and talented fitness coach, follow him on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/asadhssn/?hl=en or follow his brand - https://www.instagram.com/curvesbyasadofficial/

