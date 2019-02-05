Car bombing in Somaila kills 9

Feb 05, 2019, 08:14 IST | Agencies

He said some of the victims died in a building that collapsed as a result of the blast in the Hamarweyne market

Car bombing in Somaila kills 9
Emergency rescue staff carry a man with head injuries. Pic/AFP

At least nine people were killed and several wounded when a car loaded with explosives blew up near a mall in a busy market in the Somali capital on Monday, police said.

Police officer Ahmed Moalin Ali said, "The terrorists parked a vehicle loaded with explosives in the vicinity of the mall to kill the innocent civilians." He said some of the victims died in a building that collapsed as a result of the blast in the Hamarweyne market.

