Cardi B files defamation lawsuit against vloggers

Reports surfaced that Cardi B filed a defamation lawsuit against two vloggers who, she said, are "trying to tarnish" her image and "spread lies"

Cardi B. Pic/AFP

American rapper Cardi B is taking two vloggers to court over defamatory claims against the rapper. Reports surfaced that Cardi filed a defamation lawsuit against two vloggers who, she said, are "trying to tarnish" her image and "spread lies", reported E! News. The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper is suing Latasha Kebe and Starmarie Ebony Jones, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The lawsuit alleges that both the vloggers made "defamatory statements" against the 26-year-old artist. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Grammy winner spoke at length about the issue. "I didn't really want to entertain this but ya know me and gossipinthecity never got along for years, and we always go back and forth, but what wrong is wrong and I'm glad she put me up on this," Cardi said.

"This person I'm suing is trying to tarnish my name and spread lies in other people blogs like gossipinthecity. Spread all types of disgusting rumours about me and it has gotten worst," she added. She continued saying, "Stop trying to involve people in your disgusting goal on trying to dirty my name everything you accused me of doing and having will be proven with documents and test in court."

"By the way my father drives me and I NEVER NEVER had an assistant," the 'I Like It' rapper concluded. According to the lawsuit, Latasha has "put out at least twenty-three videos" about Cardi on her social media platform called 'unWinewithTashaK' in the last 14 months. The lawsuit stated that while the artist was pregnant, on or around April 2018, Latasha published a video where she stated that as a result of Cardi's actions, the rapper's then-unborn child may have intellectual disabilities. Her fellow vlogger, Starmarie also posted an Instagram Live video where, according to the lawsuit, she made "false, malicious, and defamatory statements" about the rapper. In the same video, the lawsuit claimed that Starmarie also made the "defamatory statement" that Cardi "took molly and cocaine."

Adding, "Specifically, she stated, 'the more molly pills she would be takin, the more cocaine she would be takin.'" According to the lawsuit, Starmarie, "also falsely stated that Plaintiff was engaging in prostitution. Specifically, she stated, referring to Plaintiff, 'I guess they were supposed to have sex, exchange sex for money.'" On the work front, apart from coming up with smashing hits, Cardi is also making her film debut with 'Hustlers', which also stars Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Mercedes Ruehl.

