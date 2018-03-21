Cardi B: #MeToo doesn't care about women in hip hop

While the #MeToo movement has forced people from Hollywood's film and TV industry to look at a solution to its issues of sexual assault and harassment, Cardi says she thinks hip hop artistes, dancers and models are being left behind by the movement



Singer Cardi B says the #MeToo movement doesn't care about women in hip hop. She spoke about the movement in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk. Cardi, who started her career as a stripper, explained her frustration, saying when female rappers and video vixens speak out about harassment: "Nobody gives a f**k."

While the #MeToo movement has forced people from Hollywood's film and TV industry to look at a solution to its issues of sexual assault and harassment, Cardi says she thinks hip hop artistes, dancers and models are being left behind by the movement.

She said: "A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f**k. When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, 'You want to be on the cover of this magazine?' Then they pull their d***s out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You're a ho. It don't matter'." She feels "the producers and directors, they're not woke, they're scared".

