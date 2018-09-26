Cardi B to perform at Super Bowl LIII

other-sports

Los Angeles: American rapper Cardi B is in negotiation to perform at the Super Bowl LIII. The deal being discussed is that she will perform her remix "Girls Like You" with pop band Maroon 5.

However, the rapper, it is learnt, is keen on doing a solo performance. According to US media reports, Cardi B is getting a lot of offers to perform in February 2019, the same time the Super Bowl LIII is scheduled in Atlanta, and she is keen to make the best choice.

