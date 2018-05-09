Cardiff star Sol Bamba's wife jokes about life as an EPL WAG

Cardiff City star Sol Bamba's wife, Chloe has a fine sense of humour. She claimed that there is a lot playing on her mind now that her husband's team has earned a promotion to the Premier League



Sol Bamba

Chloe took to social media to ask if she needed to be more mindful about her shopping now that she was a Premier League WAG (wives and girlfriends): "Now I'm a premiership WAG. Does it mean I'll have to put makeup on to go to Tesco?"



Chloe Bamba

To this, she received quite a few interesting replies from her followers. One wrote: "Tesco? Only M&S for you now." Another said: "This is what you call a Cardiff player's wife — down to earth."

