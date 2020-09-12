Carline Wozniacki on arthritis: Felt like I was hit by a car

Retired Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki recently shed light on her battle with arthritis which led to her retirement from the sport.

The former World No. 1 quit tennis last year after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an incurable disorder that causes stiff and painful joints.

Recalling the moment when it all started in August 2018, the former Australian Open winner said she felt as if she was hit by a car.

"I woke up with excruciating pain and couldn't get out of bed," Wozniacki, 30, told People magazine.

"I looked at my husband David [Lee], and told him, 'I literally can't move, I'm so exhausted and in so much pain. I felt like I'd been hit by a car," she added.

Wozniacki said she had no idea what was going on. "It could have been cancer. It could have been a million things. Being a strong athlete and going from playing three hours on a tennis court and then the next day barely being able to get out of bed, raised a lot of question marks," she said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news