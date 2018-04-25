Carlo Ancelotti offered Italy coach job: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti is set to be given the job of reviving the fortunes of Italy's national team, according to reports yesterday



Carlo Ancelotti is set to be given the job of reviving the fortunes of Italy's national team, according to reports yesterday. Ancelotti, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last September, met with Italian Football Federation commissioner Roberto Fabbricini and sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta in a Romeon Monday, Corriere dello Sport reported. Sky Sport Italia said the 58-year-old has been offered a two-year contract.

