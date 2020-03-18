Carnivore carnival

Known to be an honesty concept bar, where you can pay whatever you want for the drink, this eatery has just launched an extensive carnivorous menu for all the meat, poultry and seafood lovers, with dishes that can be paired with their signature cocktails.

The items include chicken salami tacos, crispy calamari, butterfly prawns, Lebanon lamb pockets, vodka grilled prawns, chicken seekh kabab, Kolkata kasundi lollypop (in pic), calamari fritters, Chipotle tarts, Goan chorizo fry, panko crusted fish fingers and a meat platter that has a bit of everything.

AT Hyde, Currimjee Building, 111, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

TIME 6 pm to 12.30 pm

CALL 7710007867

