Caroline Wozniacki just loves luxury watches with diamonds

Danish tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki has revealed that she loves collecting luxury watches, especially ones which have diamonds. In an interview with Haute Time magazine, Caroline, who is a brand ambassador of Rolex, spoke about some of her favourite memories associated with her watches.

When asked about what she looks for before choosing a wrist watch, she replied: "I always look for something that is unique and special. I love something that can go from day to night, so I can dress it up or dress it down. My first watch I ever got was a stainless steel Daytona, which is still one of my favourites. Actually, I love this watch with the diamonds. I am very big into diamonds. For women, it adds that something extra."



David Lee

She also disclosed how her basketball star hubby David Lee loves the watch she gifted him on their anniversary. "I gave to David this watch [18K white gold] as a present for our anniversary. It was a very special gift and I have it engraved on the back. He loves it and he wears it all the time," she added.

