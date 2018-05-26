Caroline Wozniacki spends 'sunny' time with Serena Williams' daughter Olympia

Wozniacki posted a couple of pictures of Olympia playing with her sunglasses

Danish tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki captured some fun moments with best friend — fellow tennis star Serena William's daughter Olympia. Wozniacki posted a couple of pictures of Olympia playing with her sunglasses (one of the pictures, above) on Instagram yesterday. She captioned them, "Loved spending time with this little love bug today @olympiaohanian !! I think she liked my @ovvooptics sunglasses."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates