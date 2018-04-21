Carrie Underwood shows close-up photo of face with scar

She was supporting her husband Mike Fisher, and his hockey team the Nashville Predators, reports people.com



Carrie Underwood

After suffering a scary accident in November that left her with over 40 stitches on her face and a broken right wrist, singer Carrie Underwood has shared a close-up photograph of her scars. On Friday, the country star shared a close-up picture on social media of her face, which showed the scars around her upper lip and chin. She was supporting her husband Mike Fisher, and his hockey team the Nashville Predators, reports people.com.

"Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he's alright..." Underwood, 35, captioned the picture, which featured the singer rocking a white and orange Predators hat and making a pair of fangs with her fingers. During an appearance on iHeartRadio's The Bobby Bones Show on Thursday, Underwood gave details of her accident for the first time, explaining that she fell from the stairs of her Nashville home when she went to take her dogs out for a quick walk at night.

"I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just - I tripped," she said. "There was one step, and I didn't let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that's why my left hand's fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. "If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up," added Underwood.

